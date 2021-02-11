Thirteen students from Litchfield County were named to the fall semester dean’s list at Saint Michael’s College in Colchester, Vt.
* Margaret Riccardelli, a senior religious studies major from Canaan and a graduate of Housatonic Valley Regional High School.
* Jakob Cosentino, a sophomore business administration major from Harwinton and a graduate of Lewis S. Mills High School.
* Evan Janssens, a freshman psychology major from Harwinton and a graduate of Lewis S. Mills High School.
* Jacob Burcroff, a sophomore engineering major from Lakeville and a graduate of Housatonic Valley Regional High School.
* Callahan Hughes, a senior accounting/international relations major from New Hartford and a graduate of Northwestern Regional High School.
* Timothy Strzepa, a junior environmental science major from New Hartford and a graduate of Northwestern Regional High School.
* Kristyn Carrozzo, a sophomore psychology major from New Hartford and a graduate of Northwestern Regional High School.
* Elizabeth Grabner, a junior history/secondary education major from New Milford and a graduate of New Milford High School.
* MacKenzie Hunter, a sophomore history major from Sharon and a graduate of Housatonic Valley Regional High School.
* Kaitlyn Root, a junior psychology/criminology major from Thomaston and a graduate of Thomaston High School.
* Elizabeth Cupo, a sophomore music/elementary education major from Warren and a graduate of Wamogo Regional High School.
* Rachael Shepard, a senior psychology major from Watertown and a graduate of Taft School.
* Iset Maldonado, a senior psychology major from Winsted and a graduate of Saint Francis Preparatory School.