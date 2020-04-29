1st coronavirus patient to leave Gaylord Hospital feels ‘phenomenal’

WALLINGFORD — As he was about to become the first COVID-19 patient released from Gaylord Hospital Friday, Vic Gara, 56, of Burlington, said he now has two birthdays: July 5, 1963, the day he was born; and April 8, 2020 – the day he came off a ventilator at Hartford Hospital.
To make it all the sweeter, April 8 was his daughter Michelle’s 27th birthday.
“Now we share a birthday,” he said.
Gara, president and CEO of United Tool & Die Co., an aerospace manufacturing company in West Hartford, said he’s always been upbeat, but after his near-death ordeal, that attitude is all the stronger.
“I have a great appreciation for life, more than I had before,” Gara said, as he was about to reunite with wife, Laura, whom he hadn’t seen since she dropped him off at the emergency room March 25. “It’s been a very difficult road, but you can recover.”
Gara spent nine days at Gaylord receiving rehabilitation after his stay at Hartford Hospital because being on a ventilator and fighting the virus had left him weak, dizzy, nauseous and without a voice. While on the ventilator he spent 16 hours a day on his stomach and eight on his back.
His balance still isn’t 100 percent, Gara said, and doctor’s orders are to rest for 30 days. He praised Gaylord for its excellent services.
“I feel phenomenal,” he said. “I’m very lucky to be alive.”
He was supposed to be discharged from Gaylord May 15, but got to go home early, as he pushed hard in therapy to get better, he said.
Laura Gara, his wife of 34 years, said after her husband’s discharge that it was great to hug the man who was her high school sweetheart.
“It’s very nice to have him home – I don’t have to worry about him,” she said, noting he’d lost weight. “He’s smiling and happy to be home.”
On his being the first COVID-19 patient to be released from Gaylord, Laura Gara quipped, “He had to be a rock star.”
The second COVID-19 patient at Gaylord Hospital will be released Saturday.
Glastonbury resident Walter Bialkowski, in his 50s and a former Connecticut State Police trooper who works in security at Hartford Hospital, has been at Gaylord for two weeks, weak and debilitated from being on a vent, officials at Gaylord said.
Through intensive inpatient rehabilitation and physical therapy, Bialkowski is now walking and self-sufficient, officials said.
He developed COVID-19 symptoms a month ago, was placed on a ventilator and “nearly lost his life,” officials said.
Gara’s entry into COVID-19 started without the usual symptoms. He developed a headache so bad that he went to the hospital, only to find his blood pressure was way up.
He was sent home and soon developed an elevated temperature and trouble breathing.
He went to the hospital March 25, was put on a vent a few days later, and came off after 11 days.
Laura Gara and their children called him every day as staff held the phone, but Vic Gara said he doesn’t remember anything from that period.
He said of the staff at Hartford Hospital, “They saved my life.”
They’ve asked Gara to donate plasma that could help other patients recover and he is in the process of following that through.
Advice he would give to other patients: “Attitude is everything; stay positive,” he said.
He also had a reminder to people in general to remember to wash their hands and practice social distancing.
“Life is too short,” he said.
Gara said there are no cases of the virus that he knows of at his company and no one in his family or close circle has the virus that he is aware.
“It’s a real mystery – we haven’t come up with anything,” he said of contracting the virus.
The first thing he wanted to do upon walking out the door was to “hug my family” – and that’s just what he did.