2 hurt in crash involving FedEx truck in North Canaan

NORTH CANAAN — Two drivers were sent to the hospital after a crash on Route 44 on Wednesday, according to state police.
The crash was called in to state troopers around 9:30 a.m. and took place near Lower Road, officials said. Responding troopers at the scene said there were serious injuries and someone was trapped.
Police freed the drivers of both vehicles — one of which was a FedEx truck — and an ambulance took the drivers to area hospitals for treatment.
Police said the crash also knocked down a utility pole and some wires onto the roadway. The crash closed Route 44 so the utility pole could be repaired. Police are asking anyone traveling in the area to use alternate routes.