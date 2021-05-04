TORRINGTON — Twenty-two students at St. John Paul the Great Academy have achieved honors for the second marking term of the 2020-21 school year, according to Edward Goad, principal.
High Honors: “A” or higher in all major and minor subjects and “S” or higher in music, art, physical education: Alexandra Mazzarelli, Sophie Smart, Daphne Poetek.
First Honors (“A-” or higher in all major subjects and a minimum of “B” in minor subjects with an “S” or higher in music, art, physical education): Ian Bennett, Anthony Corrado, Conal Toland, Cali Purcaro, Ariana Duncan, Andrew Corrado, Rhianna Chapman.
Second Honors (“B-” or higher in all subjects and “S” or higher in music, art, physical education): Connor Bienkowski, Isabella O’Brien, Jordan Murphy, Logan Lauer, Andrew Durham, Caitlin Coleman, Linsey Biondino, Madalyn Motasky, Elizabeth Rivera, Mallory Miller, Alexandra Beale, Devon Schmitt.
Located at 360 Prospect Street, the pre-k through grade 8 Catholic school enrolls more than 140 students. For information on enrolling, call 860-482-4433 or go to stjohnpaulthegreatacademy.org.