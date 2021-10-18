SHARON — A grant received by the Sharon Historical Society and Museum will allow the nonprofit to fully catalog and document its large collection of Frances Morehouse Kelsey’s work.
Kelsey, a well-known Sharon resident, died in 1999 after a life spent documenting daily life in the town and the northwestern part of Connecticut. Much of that work was donated to the historical society in 2019 by Kelsey’s family.
Now, thanks to a $50,000 grant received from the Institute of Library and Museum Services, the nonprofit is going to have the ability to finally process what they said is a room full of materials.
“She had an interest early on and started taking photos,” said Christine Beer, the historical society’s executive director, about Kelsey. “It just kind of launched from there. (The collection) is very large. It’s a variety of materials and it documents the history of the town. There are stories that we plan to interpret from this collection about the town in general and the changes over the time of her life.”
Because of Kelsey’s interest in taking photos, she was present at many town events and also documented the daily life of the town through her photography, Beer said. These photos can now be used to accompany all kinds of exhibits the nonprofit has planned.
“There are photos of elections, theater, music, town events, the school and the students at the school and the teachers at the school,” Beer said. “There are so many topical areas to discover and so many storylines to draw from this.”
Beer said this is also a great way to learn about Kelsey’s personal life in Sharon.
“It also tells her story and gives us a window into a woman who started actively pursuing her life as a photographer,” Beer said. “It tells us also about what she was observing, and what it was like to be a woman who was a mother and a photographer in a town that was experiencing a lot of change over the decades. We can draw out a lot of stories from the town because she was documenting it.”
The historical society has always been run by part-time staff members, meaning they haven’t had the numbers to fully process an archive as large as Kelsey’s. It recently hired a full-time curator, Brandon Lisi, and the latest grant will allow the hiring of a part-time archivist for two years. Lisi and the archivist will work closely on the Kelsey archive.
“This is a significant grant for us because it allows us to process the materials,” Beer said. “We have a room full of materials. It has to be properly cataloged and described ... so we can start to plan exhibitions and publications. The processing of this collection allows us to gain intellectual control over what we have so we can start to share really well-designed exhibits and programming.”
Beer said the highly skilled volunteers they rely on are important to what they can provide in terms of lecture series, school programming and more. But as a small outfit, they weren’t going to be able to process the Kelsey materials without the grant.
“These kinds of grants that extend our staff with special skills is huge,” Beer said. “We just don’t have the capacity to take on the collection of this magnitude. We’re committed to doing this for our community. These kinds of grants are really important. ... It’s going to move us ahead in a very real way.”