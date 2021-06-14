LITCHFIELD — While some people might not be interested in attending a music event that begins at 4:30 a.m., that doesn’t appear to be the case with one of seven-time Grammy winner Paul Winter’s concerts.
Winter’s annual summer solstice celebrations take place at 4:30 a.m. on the first day of summer at The Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine in Manhattan — and typically draw about 1,000 people. When the event was held virtually last year due to the pandemic, about 15,000 listeners tuned in.
Winter’s next concert — his 26th Summer Solstice Celebration — can be viewed virtually on at 4:30 a.m., June 19, and will stream from his barn in Litchfield.
Winter, along with his ensemble, has been performing at St. John’s cathedral since 1980. When the cathedral was closed in 2020, he decided to livestream his performances — which also include a winter solstice celebration — in the hayloft of his barn, which he uses as a recording studio.
“It’s a horse barn that I found here in 1975 when I moved to Litchfield from Redding. My horses, which are rescues, are downstairs in the barn,” said Winter, 81, who plays soprano saxophone.
“The barn has a wonderful 30-foot ceiling hayloft and is an inspiring place to make music,” said Winter, a father of two who started playing music when he was 7, while growing up in Altoona, Pennsylvania.
He moved to Connecticut in 1965, and he lived in Weston and then Redding. His music career includes a tour of 52 countries and a performance at the White House for the Kennedys. He has worked with Paul Noel Stookey from Peter, Paul and Mary, The Beatles’ record producer George Martin, and musicians Pete Seeger and Gary Brooker.
The summer solstice welcomes the first sunrise of the summer and the longest day. According to Winter, it’s one of the two great milestones of the year in terms of the Earth’s relationship with the sun. The other is the winter solstice, which is the longest night of the year.
Most of the 20 songs in the concert are original, and all of them celebrate the Earth in various ways, according to Winter.
One song, called “Voice of a Wood Thrush,” was inspired by a bird near his home, he said.
“It was a bird that was part of our community here for five summers in a row. It would migrate and come back here in June and stay through the summer. This one bird kept returning, and it sang the same patterns every year,” Winter said.
The different voices of other animals in Litchfield greatly influence Winter’s music as well.
“Living in one of the most beautiful places on Earth, which I consider Litchfield to be, I have a deep sense of love for this land and for the creatures that live here. So, in a sense these are all love songs,” he said. “A lot of musicians make music about the people they love and this is really about the place that I love but also the entire community of life that we’re part of.”
After hearing the summer solstice celebration, Winter said he hopes listeners feel more connected to the Earth, its relationship with the sun, and “also to the larger family of life — the birds and the whales and the wolves and the other creatures with whom we share the earth.
“It’s our home, and it’s, in many ways, very much in danger now of being destroyed by habitat destruction, climate change, and toxins. I think that we all need to develop a deeper sense of responsibility to taking care of our planet,” he said.
According to Winter, the Summer Solstice Celebration, held so early in the morning, is unique in that it’s “a deep listening journey.”
“At a time of day when most people are not accustomed to doing anything, their listening faculties are much deeper than in the evening when — after a long day — people want to be entertained,” Winter said.
The 90-minute concert, called “Light of the Sun,” will be livestreamed, with on-demand video available following the event. The performances are accessible through the end of August. To purchase tickets, visit solsticeconcert.com.