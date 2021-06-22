A bear necessity? Warren first selectman encourages use of new bear-resistant trash cans

WARREN — Until last month, every Monday morning at 6 a.m. when town resident Ted Morse woke up, the very first thing he would do was look outside his window to see if his trash barrel has been turned over by a bear.
“We’ve had it happen four or five times,” said Morse, adding the garbage must then be picked up off the pavement before the trash hauler comes, which is between 7 and 7:30 a.m.
There was one occasion when he didn’t make it outside in time. Another time, a bear got into his neighbor’s garbage across the street and all the neighbor’s trash was brought over into Morse’s yard.
But Morse’s bear problem now appears to have gone away — ever since he switched to a new kind of can that is bear-resistant, and one that First Selectman Tim Angevine is now encouraging all residents to get.
“In Northwest Connecticut, the bears have been a problem getting into the trash the past 10 or more years,” Angevine said.
He added within the last month, in one part of the town, bears have come through every week and knocked down trash cans of three quarters of the houses within a quarter- to a half-mile stretch.
“USA Waste & Recycling offered bear-resistant carts as a solution,” Angevine said.
The fee for the rental of each 95-gallon fully-automated bear resistant roll out cart is $10 a month. The cart remains the property of USA Waste & Recycling. The town of Warren has its trash cost included as part of its taxes.
The trash carts the town have been using have a lid that folds up. The new cans have a latch that releases only when the cans are upside down.
While about a dozen cans are already out in the community, Angevine is hoping all homeowners in town will eventually be using them.
According to Geoffrey Krukar, a wildlife biologist with CT DEEP, the new cans have been bear tested and work by a locking mechanism that bears don’t have the ability to open.
“They’ve had captive bears try to break in for rewards,” said Krukar, adding the cans have a design that bears can’t break into with their claws or teeth.
“Every one of the cans can be opened easily by humans but bears don’t have the dexterity to trigger the locking mechanism,” Krukar said. “When the can is inverted over the top of the garbage truck, the mechanism releases and the garbage will dump out into the back of the truck.”
According to a recent DEEP press release, Connecticut’s bear population continues to grow. “In 2020, approximately 7,600 bear sightings from 150 of Connecticut’s 169 towns were reported to the DEEP Wildlife Division. Residents of towns in western Connecticut should expect regular encounters with bears as they are now part of the environment,” the statement said.
Morse said he’s very pleased with his new can, which he got last month. “So far, so good,” he said.
Like his neighbors, Angevine has also experienced bears getting into his garbage.
“I put my trash out at 7 and by 7:30, the bears come through,” Angevine said. “I think they know the sound of it and they know enough to take advantage of that hour to half hour window before the trash people come.”
According to Angevine, the bears will knock over the trash and take the bags into the woods, where they’re not in an area that’s as exposed — and will pick through the trash.
While the new cans are not a requirement, Angevine encourages all residents to get them.
“The more people in the community we can explain the value of them to, the more people hopefully will have them,” he said.
Aside from it being a “nuisance” to pick up garbage off the pavement, the most “motivating” part of this initiative, according to Angevine, is to “keep the wildlife wild and minimize the risk of a human-bear interaction, which ultimately will help keep the bears and our families safer.”