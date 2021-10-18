NEW MILFORD — New Milford has a dam problem.
The 17-foot dam has been around since 1900, when Town Farm Brook was stopped to create a recreational area. That year, the first car appeared in town, and New Milford had only 4,804 residents.
One hundred and twenty one years later, New Milford is facing one of two choices with the structure: demolition or extensive repairs.
Reservoir No. 4 Dam has a valve dating back to around 1918 that won’t shut, disjointed overflow pipes, spots in the wall where water seeps through, mortar issues on the spillway, and sloughing off the back of the dam.
“The weeping is not good, it’s showing that water is coming through the dam itself,” Jack Healy, director of the Public Works Department, told the Town Council. And problems with the old valve mean the town can’t control the dam’s water level.
The significant amounts of rain dumped on the region this year have not helped things, either.
Bass said due to climate change, the town has noticed more significant storms to the point where the dam has become “a little more stressed.”
The concerns were big enough that the Connecticut Interlocal Risk Management Agency, which provides the town’s municipal risk financing, to initially balked at the prospect of insuring the dam.
“It was that bad,” New Milford Mayor Pete Bass told the council.
Chuck Lee, assistant director of water planning and management for the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, reported that a few smaller dams have failed this year after heavy rainfall but no larger dams.
According to DEEP, the dam is marked as a “significant hazard,” which is the second highest hazard classification. As such, the owner — in this case, the town — is required to file an emergency plan that mitigates property and life loss if the dam fails or operates incorrectly.
A “significant hazard” classification means that a malfunctioning dam is expected to result in “no probable loss of human life but can cause economic loss, environment damage, disruption of lifeline facilities, or impact other concerns,” the US National Dams website explains.
If the dam breaks, Healy said there could be a “significant amount of water coming down and going from us, going into Bridgewater.”
Healy said he doesn’t believe the dam will “catastrophically” fail any time soon, but said the issue needs attention.
Both options — repairs and demolition — are costly.
At a recent meeting, the New Milford Town Council debated using American Rescue Plan funds to deal with the problem. Repairs are estimated to cost around $1.2 million. Demolition would run in the same price range.
While Bass is in favor of repairing the dam to preserve the recreational area, other council members want to better understand all options before making a decision and spending a chunk of federal funds on the project.
Bass wants to use the federal relief funds to deal with the dam.
“We can do this all in one shot, it would have this dam up to date for the next 50 to 100 years, and it fits within the American Rescue fund guidelines,” Bass said.
But council member Mary Jane Lundgren, a Democrat, said she was opposed using the relief funds for this project. She said the funds should be used to help residents affected by COVID-19.
The issue has cropped up in two recent council meetings on Sept. 27 and Oct. 12.
Lundgren hasn’t yet made up her mind about whether she’s in favor of repairing or removing the dam.
“I think we need a lot more information,” she said. “I want to see what all the sides look like.”
David Lawson, another Democrat, also wanted more information before voting to allocate funds for repairs.
“I would like to explore our options a little bit more,” said Lawson during the Oct. 12 meeting. “That’s a pretty big, hefty price tag.”
Several other Connecticut towns are deciding whether to tear their dams down.
“Our dams are getting older and our storms are getting bigger,” said Tom Morgart, state conservationist for the Natural Resources Conservation Service. “We saw this year how much rainfall Connecticut got, and those large rain events are what cause dams to fail.”
Just last month, the Dana Dam in Wilton came down, allowing the Norwalk River to flow freely after roughly 80 years. Local environmental experts said the dam was filled with contaminated sediment that could cause the dam to overflow, and that it was also disrupting the movement of fish upstream from the Long Island Sound.
The removal of a dam can help the landscape resettle into its natural state and bring environmental benefits.
In 2019, The Nature Conservancy decided to remove its first dam in Litchfield County, the Old Papermill Pond Dam, to restore the ecosystem and natural habitat.
“It’s really the dam owner’s decision, but we do point out that for connectivity of that aquatic resource and to relieve them of the responsibility of maintaining that dam, they may consider removing that dam,” said Lee.
In Ridgefield, another potential dam decommissioning on the Norwalk River caused backlash from residents. The dam was initially constructed in the 1970s as a flood-control measure. However, in 2004, the dam moved from a significant hazard classification to high hazard, the most dangerous hazard classification. If the dam were to fail, a hydrologic study estimate suggested that up to 24 people could be killed downstream.
This marked the first time in Connecticut that the state Natural Resources Conservation Service has recommended that a dam be decommissioned, according to Morgart.
At an upcoming meeting, the Town Council will hear the benefits and drawbacks of both decisions before choosing one. The council will also have a public hearing to give residents a chance to voice their opinion.
“I’m very much in favor of keeping the dam,” said Bass, who pointed out the dam’s “wonderful recreational use.”
“I think it’s a beautiful asset the town has had for decades.”
But repairs also come with added maintenance costs down the road and would take about six months to complete.
Either way, the town is going to have to deal with their dam before it becomes unstable.
“It’s time to spend the money,” Healy told the council.