While the season looked like it might not be bright for Connecticut’s threatened shore birds, it actually turned out to be a successful year for two species.
“Our volunteers and staff really had to work hard to protect the piping plovers because there were a lot of challenges,” said Patrick Comins, executive director of the Connecticut Audubon Society. He said people raking beaches, tidal flooding and storms, as well as threats from predators such as foxes and coyotes, gave those who watch over the birds a concern that the plovers, as well as the Atlantic oystercatcher, might have a tough year in producing a new generation.
The Audubon Alliance for Coastal Waterbirds counted 57 pairs of piping plovers nesting in the state in 2019, which fledged 1.72 chicks per pair, above the Atlantic Flyway’s goal or 1.5 chicks per nest. That goal, if sustained, would result in an increasing population, according to the alliance.
While the number of pairs was lower than the 64 recorded in 2018, the number of fledglings increased from 75 to 98. The piping plover is a federally protected species as well as listed as threatened in Connecticut.
The 74 pairs of American oystercatchers, fledged 0.87 young per nest. The 64 chicks tied the record set in 2015.
“It was a testament to all of the hard work of our volunteers and field staff,” not only from the independent Connecticut Audubon Society, based in Fairfield, but to the other members of the alliance: Audubon Connecticut (the state affiliate of the National Audubon Society) and the Roger Tory Peterson Institute of Natural History in Jamestown, N.Y., and the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.
However, another species listed as threatened in Connecticut, least terns, fledged only 0.28 chicks per pair. The terns have had increasing difficulty in Connecticut in recent years. Just 84 chicks were fledged by 298 pairs in 2019.
The alliance said there were 93 volunteers and 21 field staff, the most in the program’s nine years. “Overall, we’re just doing a really good job of having people out on the beaches, watching over the birds, talking to beachgoers,” said Corrie Folsom-O’Keefe, director of bird conservation for Audubon Connecticut.
They advised people not to disturb the birds or their nests, not to leave food that would attract predators and not to bring dogs, which frighten the birds, to the beach.
“A lot of people aren’t even aware that there are these piping plovers and oystercatchers and least terns nesting on the beach,” she said.
Piping plovers nest primarily at Long Beach in Stratford and Bridgeport, at the Milford Point Coastal Center and Sandy Point in West Haven, Griswold Point in Old Lyme and Bluff Point in Stonington. The oystercatchers frequent the same beaches, as well as on islands in Long Island Sound, the alliance said.
Birders aren’t certain why least terns aren’t doing well on the Connecticut shoreline. Some unknown change in habitat and a lack of the small fish they eat, including mummichog and Atlantic silverside, may be the cause, Comins said.
Folsom-O’Keefe said the inability to set up enclosures around their nests doesn’t help. Plovers will walk in an out of the “exclosures,” but least terns fly to their nests, she said.