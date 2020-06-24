TORRINGTON — Spirits were high and happy Thursday morning for Oliver Wolcott Technical High School for the class of 2020’s graduation.
To avoid overcrowding, the technical high school held a series of ceremonies for each “shop” in the school. Areas of study at OWTS inlude carpentry, electrical and plumbing, heating and cooling, hairdressing, culinary arts, automotive and collision repair, electronics, drafting, graphics, manufacturing and health technology. Students were presented with their diplomas and posed on the stage for a photograph; they were then joined by their families.
Among the speakers were Mayor Elinor Carbone and Principal Richard Shellman.
According to the website, Oliver Wolcott Technical High School has 650 students from 30 towns in grades 9-12, and has been open for more than 50 years.