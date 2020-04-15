WASHINGTON — On Wednesday, one of Glenholme School’s students, Jessica, would have been home celebrating Passover with her extended family as she has always done. However, this year brought new challenges and new circumstances that found her away from home on this holiday. To make the best of the day for Jessica, a Passover Seder dinner was planned at Glenridge; a residence for the E3 Glenholme Transition Program said an email from the school.
After spending time with her family via Zoom, this student and her friends sat down to a traditional Passover meal that she had helped to prepare earlier in the afternoon. The group feasted on gefilte fish, matzohs, matzo ball soup, latkes, lemon cake and macaroons. Most of the group was very adventurous with the tasting of the new foods and all who tried it agreed that it was delicious. Jessica was very appreciative and said that it was the best Passover ever!
The E3 Glenholme Transition Program is a residential program to teach young adults skills to help them transition to independent living, whether it is preparing them for college or the work force. The young adults live in a house called Glenridge.
Glenholme School is located at 81 Sabbaday Lane, Washington. For more information visit www.theglenholme school.org.