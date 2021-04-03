WASHINGTON — Byrde + the b’s exhibition of Lynda O’Connor’s paintings is opening Saturday, April 10, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Byrde + the b, 10 Titus Road, Washington Depot. It runs through May 29.
O’Connor is an abstract artist who seeks inspiration from Litchfield County’s abundant natural environment, according to an announcement.
Her colors and compositions are rooted in colors and shapes found in nature.
Her artwork is about connections — connections between people, between people and nature and connections between line and shape, color and space. The painting process is led by intuition. She uses mixed media to build up layers and history, and then erase, mask and excavate back until the final image emerges, the announcement said.
For more information, visit byrdeandtheb.com.