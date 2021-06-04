After heavy rain, gusty winds, sunny and hot weekend forecast for CT

Rain showers and the potential for thunderstorms are in the forecast for Thursday and Friday, with skies expected to clear up for the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
Precipitation will fall Thursday and Friday, followed by sunny skies Saturday and Sunday, the latest forecasts indicate.
Showers are likely throughout the day, with thunderstorms possible after 5 p.m. Thursday. The temperature will reach a high of around 72 degrees with a calm wind in the morning. The weather service predicts about one-tenth to one-quarter of an inch of rain will fall, with locally higher amounts depending on the severity of any potential thunderstorms.
The rain showers continue Thursday night and into early Friday morning, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 a.m. Some of these storms could bring gusty winds and heavy rain. The temperature will hover in the mid-60s with a slight breeze. An additional quarter-inch to half-inch of rainfall is likely, the weather service predicts.
There’s a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Friday. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 80 degrees and a light wind. The same risk of rain is possible mainly before 8 p.m. The temperature will drop to around 60 degrees.
The forecast is brighter for the weekend, with a chance of drizzle after 2 p.m. Saturday. The weather service is calling for sunny skies with a high near 85 degrees and a light wind in the morning. By night, the temperature drops to around 65 degrees and there’s a chance of light rain before 8 p.m.
Sunday will bring sunny skies and a high near 90 degrees. By night, the temperature is forecast to fall to around 67 degrees as skies remain mostly clear.