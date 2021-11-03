LITCHFIELD — Deborah Van Steenbergen founded Quilts that Care — a nonprofit that works to make quilts for those undergoing cancer treatment — in 2012.
Her husband, Robert, was battling brain cancer, and the sight of patients who weren’t surrounded by loved ones struck a chord with them.
“My husband, when he was going for radiation, he was going five days a week,” said Van Steenbergen, who was living in Watertown at the time before moving to Middlebury. “When you go there, you see the same exact people. There was an older gentlemen I would see. He would come in by himself ... have his treatment ... and he had to call a car service to take him home. I sat there, crying, how could you go through this alone?”
In that moment, the nonprofit was born out of the the Harold Leever Regional Cancer Center in Waterbury.
“It really hit home to me that I couldn’t imagine doing that by myself,” she said. “It’s hard enough as it is. That’s where it came from. Our mission is wrapping cancer patients in comfort and hope one quilt at a time. And that’s exactly what we do.”
Van Steenbergen’s husband died just a few months after the nonprofit started, but left his wife with a prediction about the nonprofit they started together.
“It’s the best thing in the whole world,” she said about the nonprofit’s work. “What I feel good about is that my husband was a part of this. He kept saying, ‘I promise you Deb, this is going to be amazing,’ I couldn’t imagine it back then. I’m so proud of it. To have people believe in you and want to be a part of it. It’s the best thing ever. We will continue to do what we do.”
He was right, because the nonprofit and its dozens of crafty volunteers have made 4,627 quilts for cancer patients. Quilts are distributed to 15 facilities in the state, including the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center, the Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale New Haven, the VA Hospital and the Charlotte Hungerford Hospital.
“It was an idea of trying to bring comfort and hope to a cancer patient,” Van Steenbergen said. “I grew up with quilts. My mom quilted. My grandma quilted. I always got great comfort in a homemade quilt. It turns out, the recipients just love them. We get the most beautiful thank you notes about how much it means to them. Sometimes we’ve even gotten letters after the person has passed away from the family about how much the quilt means to them.”
To continue doing that, Van Steenbergen said the nonprofit needs the support of the community. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization has again canceled its major fundraiser that had been held in October.
The fundraiser, she said, would mainly help to pay rent and utilities at their headquarters, located at 130 Scott Road in Waterbury. They already have enough fabric to last them a lifetime, she said, though they do accept donations of materials such as 100 percent cotton material or batting, sewing and quilting machines or fabric shop gift cards.
“The people who have helped us in previous years, we have sent a letter out to them in hopes that they could support us,” Van Steenbergen said. “Last year, we did well. This year we are not doing very well. I’m sure we’ll be fine and I’m so grateful for what we do have. We try to apply for local grants and things like that.”
Those who are looking to join the nonprofit to make the quilts should attend one of their future meetings, which happen in Waterbury at their headquarters as well as at the Litchfield Community Center. They meet in Litchfield on the first and third Wednesdays of the month from 12:30 to 2 p.m. The next meeting there is Nov. 17.
Upcoming meetings at their Waterbury location will be held Nov. 8, 15 and 29 from 4 to 7 p.m. and on Nov. 13, 20 and 27 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.