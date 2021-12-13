CORNWALL — The Little Guild sees cats and dogs coming and going all the time.
The shelter, which places around 200 pets into forever homes a year, has been doing this work for over 60 years now.
But in November, which is celebrated as Adopt a Senior Pet Month, one of the nonprofit’s more special pet placements.
A 10-year-old cat named Bertha had been at the shelter for 280 days, watching adoptees come in and leave with kittens and other young cats. It wasn’t until Bertha went viral on TikTok to the tune of over a million views that her fortune changed.
Mel DeFilippo, a New Haven resident, said they always wanted to adopt an older cat. And when Bertha went viral, they already had an application submitted to the Little Guild. Fortunately, it was the right time to adopt.
“I feel very strongly about giving older animals a beautiful home,” DeFilippo said. “It wasn’t until she went viral on TikTok that it was now or never.”
Little Guild employee Kelsey Turick made the TikTok video that catapulted Bertha, a cat that came to the shelter from Georgia, to social media stardom.
“We all just loved her so much here. She’s meant a lot to all of us,” Turick said. “It didn’t make sense to me that people weren’t interested in her because we loved her so much. I just wanted to get the word out so we could find her perfect person. It obviously worked.”
In the video, Bertha is seen looking out the window of where she was staying, watching people pass.
“She was definitely up in that window watching people come in and out,” said shelter manager Tiffany Lemelin. “They would come in empty handed and leave with another cat, specifically kittens.”
The shelter received calls from all parts of the United States, and even Canada and the United Kingdom, asking about adopting Bertha. The shelter happily pointed those callers towards their own local shelters in the hope that they might adopt a senior cat.
“It was definitely a surprise,” Turick said. “We were all really shocked and overwhelmed, not only for the love for Bertha, but for senior cats in general. People were telling stories about how they adopted senior cats. If this TikTok convinced one person to go to their shelter and adopt a senior cat, we did our job. People were so sweet and loving.”
Jenny Langendoerfer, the shelter’s executive director, said she and the staff were overwhelmed by the amount of views Bertha’s TikTok received.
“The staff is invigorated and it feels good that people are looking at the Little Guild,” Langendoefer said. “It means a ton for myself and the staff. The older animals really break your heart. They have so much love to give and so much life left to give it. It takes a person seeing beyond their age to see that they are these amazing souls. The older animal adoptions are maybe more rewarding in a lot of ways.”
DeFilippo said Bertha has quickly grown comfortable in her new home.
“I was really anticipating her having a lot of fear and needing to take her time,” DeFilippo said. “She has her home base in our bedroom. She’s warmed up quite fast. Once she realized she was safe and fed and realized she was being taken care of…she came out of her shell.”
DeFilippo describes a “night and day” difference between Bertha at the shelter and Bertha at her new home.
“She’s been purring a lot,” DeFilippo said. “She really loves the attention of me, my partner and my roommate. She hasn’t exhibited any fear. She meows a lot and is very happy to ask for what she needs, which is dinner at 7:30 (p.m.)sharp. When we visited her she was overstimulated. She wasn’t letting us pet her. She was really overwhelmed. Now being here, she hasn’t exhibited any of those behaviors. I’m so happy she feels comfortable.”
DeFilippo, who has created their own TikTok for Bertha, said they hope this adoption story might convince others to consider adopting an older cat.
“I would really love to convey how much stability she has,” DeFilippo said. “A kitten is really young and exciting and cute but they are kind of difficult. They have so much energy and I just knew that wasn’t the speed I was ready for. Knowing I can give an excellent home to an animal that really needs it is really important.”