Amazon offering permanent jobs to more than 3,000 seasonal CT employees

E-commerce giant Amazon is offering permanent full- and part-time jobs to thousands of temporary seasonal employees in Connecticut who were hired in March.
The company announced Friday it will offer more than 3,000 seasonal employees in Connecticut the opportunity for permanent jobs including picking, packing and shipping orders, as well as delivering packages.
The temporary seasonal positions Amazon filled during March was part of a larger hiring effort in which more than 175,000 temporary full- and part-time positions were filled across North America.
Amazon employs more than 4,000 people full-time at its shipping and distribution facilities across the state, according to company officials. Amazon’s facilities in Connecticut include:
Fulfillment and Sortation Centers in North Haven, Wallingford and Windsor.
Delivery stations in Bristol, Windsor, Wallingford, Orange, Stratford and Trumbull.
An air hub at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks.
Katelyn Chesley, an Amazon spokeswoman, said the delivery stations “power the last mile of our order process and help speed up deliveries for customers.”
“Packages are shipped to a Delivery Station from neighboring Amazon Fulfillment and Sortation Centers, loaded into delivery vehicles and delivered to customers,” she said.
Amazon’s presence in Connecticut also includes nine Whole Foods Market grocery stores, including locations in Milford, Fairfield, Danbury, Westport, Darien and Greenwich.
Chesley said temporary employees accepting a permanent position will begin transitioning into the jobs starting in June.
Permanent employees at Amazon are paid a minimum wage of at least $15 per hour and receive a benefits package that includes full medical, vision and dental insurance as well as a 401(k) with 50 percent match.