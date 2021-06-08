Dozens of high-traffic websites, including CNN, the New York Times and Reddit, were offline Tuesday morning after an apparent widespread outage at a cloud service company.
San-Francisco-based cloud service company Fastly said around 6 a.m. that it was investigating “the issue.” Around 7 a.m., the company said a fix had been applied, adding that customers could experience “increased origin load as global services return.”
A number of sites that were hit, which also included the U.K. government’s homepage, appeared to be coming back online shortly after 7 a.m.
Down Detectors, which tracks internet outages, said Amazon, HBO Max, Hulu, Etsy, and PayPal were also among the sites to be impacted by the outage.
The Associated Press reported that some visitors trying to access the CNN homepage got a message that said, “Fastly error: unknown domain: cnn.com.” Visitors headed to the New York Times site and the U.K. government’s gov.uk site got an “Error 503 Service Unavailable” message.
Fastly is a global cloud service platform that provides services to many high-profile websites, helping store content in servers around the world.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.