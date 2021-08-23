WASHINGTON — An ambulance suffered a “catastrophic tire failure” while transporting two patients to the hospital who were involved in a two-car crash Sunday, officials said.
The Washington Ambulance Association said the tire incident occurred on Route 7 in Brookfield and local medics responded to bring the patient to the hospital.
The ambulance was transporting two of the three people who were hurt in a crash on Route 202 near Rabbit Hill Road around 7:30 a.m. Sunday, officials said.
Officials said three people were involved, with one person trapped in a vehicle that rolled over. Fire crews freed the trapped individuals and all three were taken by medics to Danbury Hospital.