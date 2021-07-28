WINSTED — The American Mural Project is hosting preview tours on Thursdays in August to view the current mural installation progress. The tours on Aug. 5, 12, 19 and 26 will begin at 5:30 p.m., lasting about 45 minutes.
The tours precede the Friends of Main Street’s Summer Concert Series at East End Park. Pre-registration is required for the tours at 90 Whiting Street, with limited registrations available.
As American Mural Project (AMP) is not currently open to the public, these events provide a firsthand sneak peek into the installation process before it is complete, which is anticipated to be in the next eight months, the AMP announcement said.
Mural preview tours include an overview of founder and Artistic Director Ellen Griesedieck’s inspiration for the mural, as well as AMP’s current and future plans for the mural, education programs, and expansion, the announcement said.
Through staff-guided tours, visitors will learn about the mural’s tribute to American workers, the people depicted in the mural, and why the subjects were chosen. Tours also provide an opportunity to hear stories about the represented workers and to ask questions.
“So much more of the mural has been installed since we had to suspend tours last year,” said Amy Wynn, executive director of the American Mural Project. “Photographs do not do it justice or convey the scale of the work. Seeing the space transformed and the mural in person is the only way to experience the full effect and the artistry unfolding.”
A suggested donation is $10/person at the time of registration, and can also be made at the time of the tour. All health protocols regarding Covid-19 will be followed. Attendees who are not fully vaccinated for COVID-19 are required to wear a mask while inside the building and maintain at least six feet of distance from other parties attending the tour.
AMP merchandise, including hand-painted T-shirts and hoodies, will be available for purchase.
To make a tour reservation or for more information, visit americanmuralproject.org/tours or call 860-379-3006.
The Friends of Main Street Summer Concert Series takes place on Thursdays in August at 7 p.m. at the East End Park and is sponsored by Northwest Community Bank. All events are free; inclement weather may result in a concert cancellation. For the lineup, visit fomswinsted.org/summerconcertseries.