AMP in Winsted offers Afro-Cuban music and jazz program for teens

WINSTED — The American Mural Project (AMP) is offering a music program designed for teen musicians to explore the concepts, repertoire and rhythms of Afro-Cuban music and jazz, from June 28 to July 2. The program will take place on AMP’s campus at 90 Whiting Street.
In Music @AMP: Latin Meets Jazz, led by percussionist Ed Fast, participants will learn the rhythms of bomba, rumba, mambo, and more, as well as explore concepts like clave, coro, montuno, and tumbao. Fast will emphasize the value of working together as an ensemble, and listening and playing collaboratively as musicians. The program runs Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. The week culminates with an outdoor performance on July 2.
Fast’s band Conga Bop has had many appearances in Hartford, including sessions at Firebox Restaurant. Fast has been teaching percussion and coaching Afro-Cuban jazz ensembles at all levels throughout the region for more than 30 years.
Program details and registration can be found at americanmuralproject.org/summer. The fee is $295 per week. A variety of percussion instruments will be provided. Participants are also encouraged to bring their own stringed instruments.