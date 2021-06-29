Another hot, humid day forecast for Connecticut

The entire state remains under a heat advisory until Wednesday night with heat index values up to 104 degrees possible Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
A heat advisory is issued when the combination of heat and humidity makes the temperature feel like it is anywhere from 95 to 99 degrees for two or more consecutive days, or 100 to 104 degrees for any amount of time, the weather service said.
The latest forecasts indicate there’s a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Tuesday. The high will be around 96 degrees, with a slight breeze. There could be more rain overnight, with mostly clear skies and a low around 73 degrees.
The highest heat index values are expected to hit Connecticut during the afternoon and early evening Tuesday.
The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said the air quality index for Connecticut on Tuesday is moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups.
The weather service said there is a low chance that some areas might reach a heat index value of 105 degrees, which would lead to an excessive heat warning being issued for that area.
Those with chronic health issues and older adults are at increased risk for heat illness, including heat stroke. Homes without air conditioning or fans can quickly become much hotter than the temperature outdoors, the weather service said.
To reduce risk of heat illness, the NWS urges residents to limit outdoor work. For those who have to work outdoors, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends frequent breaks in shaded or air conditioned areas.
Anyone who feels overcome by heat should quickly get to a cool, shaded spot. Heat stroke is considered any emergency. Anyone suffering symptoms should call 911 immediately.
There are splash pads and cooling centers open across the state to help people stay cool. Anyone in need of a cool place to rest can call 211 to find the nearest center.
The heat and humidity will continue Wednesday, as well as another low chance of some areas seeing an excessive heat warning should index values reach 105 degrees. There is also a slight risk of severe thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and evening, with the potential for strong gusts of wind. The forecast indicates a high near 97 degrees, dropping to a low around 70 by night.
Showers and a thunderstorm are possible Thursday, with a high near 82 degrees. Showers are likely Thursday night, with a low around 64 degrees.
Rain is likely Friday, mostly before 2 p.m., with mostly cloudy skies and a high near 75 degrees. By night, the temperature drops to a low around 60 degrees. There will be a roughly 50 percent chance of showers.