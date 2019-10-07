HARWINTON —The Harwinton Agricultural Society’s 163rd annual Harwinton Fair was held Oct. 4-6 at the Locust Road fairgrounds, drawing crowds of people to enjoy the sights and activities offered throughout the weekend.
A wide variety of events and activities were scheduled for each day of the fair, including antique tractor pulls, horse events, wood chopping, animal exhibits, live entertainment, amazing fair food and vendors. Agricultural displays and plenty of children’s activities were also provided.
