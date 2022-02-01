LITCHFIELD — Local artist and art therapist Michele Murelli is bringing a makers market to the town green this June.
Murelli, who is the founder of the nonprofit Art Tripping, announced the plans after her organization received a $5,000 grant from Connecticut Humanities.
The market — which is set to be held on June 11, the same weekend as the Litchfield Hills Road Race — is a callback to another art event that ran on the green alongside the road race for decades, Murelli said.
But for her vision, and in line with her nonprofit’s mission to create community art experiences, Murelli is opening things up to all creators.
“I want to expand it beyond the visual arts,” Murelli said. “We have winemakers, we have whiskey makers, we have candy makers, we have coffee roasters. We have all kinds of makers who aren’t just visual arts.”
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Art Tripping has only been able to produce one other event — right before the pandemic in February 2020 — and the grant that they received is making the upcoming makers market possible.
“It’s utterly important,” Murelli said. “I’ve used all my own money. I can no longer keep funding Art Tripping by myself. I need money for advertising, I need money for a person to maintain the website. The funding was absolutely crucial to keeping Art Tripping.”
Vendor registration is now open and can be accessed on the nonprofit’s website, arttripping.art. Murelli hopes to attract a variety of makers.
“It’s cultural,” Murelli said. “There will be performances and demonstrations. We’re envisioning a growth and letting it evolve so it becomes a significant cultural event and attracts the best makers in the greater Litchfield area.”
Art Tripping was born from her friendship with Beth Murphy, an organizer of the Black Bear Music Festival and president of the Litchfield Hills Road Race board of directors.
“When Beth started Black Bear, she came to me and asked me if I would be interested in starting an arts nonprofit,” Murelli said. “She had visions of music and art together. We had a really fantastic event right before COVID in February of 2020. We went on hiatus and we’re back on our quest to create art events. That’s the goal, to make some art happenings happen.”
When she isn’t busy creating community art experiences, Murelli works as an art therapist and is certified to teach art to students in kindergarten through high school.
“I’ve been lucky enough to stumble across educational and grad school experiences that were cutting edge and way ahead of the curve,” Murelli said.
Art therapy, she said, has given her an illuminating look inside other humans.
“Art Therapy can identify core issues a lot sooner because we are working with nonverbal information,” Murelli said. “We do not know enough about our subconscious and how it portrays itself visually to be able to hide who we are when we’re making visual imagery. We look for size, placement, is there something missing or is something over exaggerated.”