TORRINGTON — The Northwest Connecticut Arts Council has received a $150,000 American Rescue Plan grant from the National Endowment for the Arts.
The council, which serves 25 towns mostly in Litchfield County, is planning to distribute the funds in ways that will help the arts through its own series of subgrants.
Steph Burr, the council’s executive director, said she was thrilled to receive the grant and that it will go a long way in helping these organizations recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s the first national grant the council ever has received, she said.
“This funding is critical because we’re still in the process of recovering from the pandemic,” Burr said. “Arts and culture as an industry was among the hardest hit. I think that as the regional arts council, it’s our responsibility to make sure we go after all this supplemental funding that we can in order to ensure that these organizations can recover.”
The subgrants, which will range between $2,500 and $5,000, can be distributed to eligible nonprofits, municipal organizations, teaching artists and federally recognized tribes, of which their service area has none.
The recipients will be able to spend the money on jobs, costs associated to operations and facilities, marketing and promotion as well as health and safety supplies.
“I applied for this funding and kept it intentionally vague so that we could offer these grants for general operating support,” Burr said. “The directors of these organizations have the best sense of what they need. It’s important to keep it less restricted and let them make that decision of how to best use those funds within the ... guidelines.”
After all, Burr said, the main goal of the council — one of nine run out of the state’s Office of the Arts — is to support arts organizations in the towns it serves. Burr said they do that through advocacy, promotion of events and holding its own events, such as Make Music Day.
But being a council to a largely rural area provides some extra challenges in doing that, she said.
“There’s a very strong arts and culture community across our region. It’s amazing. There’s so many creative people out here. We’re very lucky,” Burr said. “But being a rural region we don’t have any infrastructure in place to support funding to the arts.
“Only [New Milford] out of our 25-town service area has an arts council,” she said.
Burr said they tried to get municipalities to pledge one percent of their own American Rescue Plan funding to the arts, but couldn’t get any clear commitment, which is why they decided to apply for a grant of their own.
After what the arts industry went through amid the pandemic — including shuttered performance venues and closed art galleries — she said it’s now or never for many of these arts organizations or programs run by towns.
“We saw this as a huge gap in the funding,” Burr said. “When the pandemic first started, it was very, very hard. Everyone was in emergency mode. Thankfully, this year, some more funding has begun to roll out. It’s really an incredible godsend. It’s really just so critical in not just strengthening the arts but keeping them alive at this point.”
Burr said the deadline for these grants won’t be until next fall, as the council is working to hire an administrator to handle the grant process. They aim to distribute 25 to 40 grants in total.