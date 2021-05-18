LITCHFIELD — The NWCT Arts Council is hosting the first annual Litchfield Hills Creative Festival on Saturday, Aug. 14 in Downtown Torrington. The festival will include artist vendors at Franklin Plaza, live music at Coe Memorial Park, and many other public activities for all ages.
Artists, crafters, and creators are invited to apply to participate as vendors during the festival. The vendor aspect of the event will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Creators can apply and see guidelines online at artsnwct.org/litchfield-hills-creative-festival. The deadline to apply is June 4. Vendors will be notified the first week of July.
Up to 25 unique, local artists and creators will be selected to participate. Applicants must be based in the 25-town service area of Northwest CT.
The Litchfield Hills Creative Festival is sponsored in part by the Torrington Downtown Partners.
For more information on the Northwest Connecticut Arts Council, 40 Main Street, Suite 1, Torrington, call (860) 618-0075 or visit artsnwct.org.