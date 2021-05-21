As some businesses lack working wastewater system, West Cornwall seeks federal funds

CORNWALL — An application for a state grant for the West Cornwall wastewater project has made its first round of selection through U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes’ office.
“This will be forwarded to the appropriations committee of Congress with our congresswoman’s full support,” Cornwall First Selectman Gordon Ridgway said at the town’s recent Board of Selectman meeting.
The town has applied for a 75 percent state grant for the $5 million project.
It’s now pending funding approval, which is expected next month, according to Ridgway.
If approved, the grant will help provide some of the town’s businesses with a working sewer system. Businesses in town affected by lack of a sewer system include Farnsworth Books and Ian Ingersoll cabinetmakers, and the West Cornwall Library — also called the Hughes Memorial Library, on River Road.
Libby Mitchell, executive director of the library, said the building has not been usable for as long as she can remember.
“It doesn’t have any water in or water out,” Mitchell said. “It doesn’t own any land to even be able to have a Porta-John because it only owns the land that is the footprint of the building.”
She added, however, that because the West Cornwall Library is not viable, the library is supporting two new, nearby community service ventures — The Local, which is a small market; and The Union, which is a community work space.
“The Union and The Local have water in and out. The Local has two bathrooms so people can work there comfortably,” Mitchell said.
Additionally, the Cornwall Library, on Pine Street near Town Hall, has been serving as the town’s library, and contains books originally from the West Cornwall Library.
“One day, it would be wonderful to utilize the (West Cornwall Library) building in some manner, but the wastewater situation must be resolved before they can even consider what they will do with it,” she said.
As part of the town’s application, over 20 letters of support from both residents and businesses have been submitted. The letters can be viewed on the town’s website.
If the town isn’t approved, it will move forward with a traditional USDA grant, which can be up to 45 percent.
If funding is approved, however, residents still need to vote at a town meeting, most likely in the summer.
Ridgway said Cornwall is happy for the support, “and all of the people that have contributed to making a solid application.”