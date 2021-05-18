DANBURY — The mass vaccination site at the Danbury Fair Mall will remain open as the state continues to try to vaccinate children as young as 12.
A spokeswoman for Community Health Center Inc., the federally-qualified health center runs the mass vaccination site in partnership with Nuvance Health, confirmed it has no plans to close the site.
“We continue to see steady volume at the mass vaccination site, especially now that we don’t require appointments and 12-15 year olds are eligible,” said Leslie Gianelli, the CHC spokeswoman.
The organization is closely tracking its volume of vaccinations to see when it might need to downsize "but we have no plans to close the site." Gianelli said in an email Tuesday.
"We want to keep the infrastructure in place for as long as the state needs us, including anticipating the need for vaccine boosters later this year," she added.
CHC also operates a vaccination clinic at its permanent location on Delay Street.
That comes as demand for vaccinations around the country has slackened in recent weeks. During his Monday press conference, Gov. Ned Lamont said the state is doing “everything it can” to get the vaccines to people it has not yet reached.
“You can call, we’ll bring the van right to you, we’ll bring the vaccine right to your home,” the governor said, referring to the fleet of vaccination vans operating in Connecticut.
Just under half of Danbury’s nearly 85,000 residents have received at least one shot of vaccine, according to the most recent data shared by the state. A little more than 34 percent are considered fully vaccinated.
That comes as the state plans to rollback nearly all of its COVID-19 restrictions on Thursday. The state also plans to adopt guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and allow people who have been fully-vaccinated to go without a mask indoors, though vaccinated people will still need to wear a mask in certain congregate settings under the state rules.
People are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after they receive a second dose of the vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna, or two weeks after they receive the one-shot vaccine from Johnson & Johnson.
The Greater Danbury Community Health Center, another federally qualified health center in Danbury, plans to shift its vaccinations away from a gym on Boughton Street to its headquarters at 132 Main Street.
The Main Street clinic will run through the summer, said Katie Curran, the organizations' chief operating officer. She noted the the site may have to begin offering booster shots or start vaccinating even younger children in the fall if either expansion is approved.
She said the organization believes its 6,000 square foot facility on Main Street will be better for pediatric vaccinations, because parents will be able to wait with their child after kids get their shot of vaccine as opposed to the gym. The shift will also allow the gym to be used for its intended purposes again.
Ridgefield officials cited similar concerns when they announced the town's mass vaccine site at Yannity Gym would close earlier this spring.
“With so many Ridgefielders already vaccinated, we feel it is time to return Yanity to the town as a recreational facility,” First Selectman Rudy Marconi said in a statement at the time.