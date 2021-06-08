As temperatures soar, more CT schools close early

Many Connecticut schools cited a need for mask wearing and a lack of air conditioning for dismissing students early this week as temperatures spiked into the 90s, bringing unseasonably warm weather to the state.
Dozens of schools statewide let students go home early on Monday and Tuesday because of the hot and humid weather. On Tuesday, the temperature reached nearly 90 degrees, with heat index values as high as 96 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Shelton Public Schools will continue dismissing students early for the remainder of the school year — which runs through June 16 — because of the heat, officials said.
It’s unclear if any other schools in the state will dismiss students early during the remainder of the week.
Among those to announce early dismissals for Tuesday were public schools in Greenwich, Litchfield, Lebanon, Madison, Milford, Montville, New Fairfield, Orange, Seymour, Stamford, Stratford, Torrington, Wallingford and Waterbury.
In Norwalk, there were two-hour early dismissals for six of the city’s schools.
Bridgeport Public Schools had a one-session day.
New Milford Public Schools said after monitoring the heat index in each building on Monday, officials decided to have an early dismissal on Tuesday.
Officials in some school districts said mask-wearing and a lack of air conditioning were factors in dismissing students early during the hot weather.
Bridgeport Superintendent Michael Testani said while he did consider mask wearing, ultimately it was “the extreme heat in buildings with no air conditioning” that was the deciding factor.
In New Fairfield, Superintendent Patricia Cosentino said she considered the same factors.
Sal Pascarella, Danbury’s superintendent, said mask-wearing was one of many factors in his decision.
“There were other considerations in the decision-making process such as the temperature expectation above 90, the lack of air conditioning in most of our buildings and the inability to use fans during the pandemic,” Pascarella said.
He also stressed that the district has called early weather dismissals before the pandemic because of excessive heat and lack of air conditioning.
The high temperatures start to lessen as the week goes on, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.
Wednesday brings a high temperature near 88 degrees. At night, the temperature will drop to around 66 degrees.
The temperature could reach around 83 degrees Thursday and drop to about 56 degrees at night.
Things cool down Friday with a high around 70 degrees. By night, the low could again reach about 56 degrees.