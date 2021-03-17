WASHINGTON — ASAP! is calling for nominations for its annual Frank McCourt Prize for Excellence in Teaching. This award aims to recognize teachers whose imaginative assignments and techniques have inspired students to become enthusiastic learners, and to amplify their ideas and practices so they may be adopted by other educators, an announcement said.
The prize honors the spirit of Frank McCourt, who was a teacher in New York City schools for over 30 years before achieving fame with the publication of his Pulitzer Prize-winning memoir, “Angela’s Ashes.” Despite the immense success of this book and its two sequels, “’Tis “and “Teacher Man,” McCourt remained a teacher at heart, the announcement continued.
Nominations may be placed through ASAP!’s website by April 15. Nominated teachers must complete a brief application by April 29 in order to be considered for the prize.
For more information about the nonprofit, visit asapct.org.