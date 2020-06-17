LITCHFIELD — Touchstone School, a social services organization, is a well-hidden secret in the town of Litchfield. That’s apropos since the many teenage girls who have passed through this facility, a special needs school for “girls at risk,” all arrived with their own secrets. For a decade, former psychotherapist and published poet Sharon Charde of Lakeville was on a mission to give support, encouragement and a voice to the “Touchstone Girls.”
Charde’s long-awaited book, which she considers her memoir, titled “I am NOT a Juvenile Delinquent: How Poetry Changed a Group of At Risk Young Women,” will be dropping by Mango Publishing in late June. She has been a writing teacher since 1992 and has won numerous poetry awards, including being a 2018 finalist in the Blue Light Press chapbook contest for “Unhinged,” published in 2019 and a semi-finalist in the 2019 Grid contest for full-length collections for “The Glass is Already Broken,” to be published in 2021 by Blue Light Press. She is most proud, however, of her years of leading girls’ poetry groups at Touchstone and the Hotchkiss School, an independent boarding and day school in Lakeville.
Artwell founder and Executive Director Stewart Wilson was very generous to provide the budding poets a performance venue, Sharon Charde said about the quirky art gallery on Water Street in Torrington. “Our first presentation of the girls’ work to the public was to a small group at CT Poetry society which had asked me to talk about my work there — poetry as social outreach — and I thought, why not bring them? It was so successful despite the small crowd that I decided I must do it again in a bigger way. We did it at Artwell for 10 years. I started in 1999 at Touchstone and officially ended in 2009. At the last poetry festival, they dedicated the Sharon Charde Poetry Garden to me — so wonderful. I continued to work there but less frequently and with the Hotchkiss School and the Touchstone girls until 2015.”
Charde shared a recent connection with one of her former protégés: “ ‘I’ve been wanting to talk to you about a few ideas I have with all the things going on in our country,’ Tarray Daniels messaged me yesterday while I was thinking about what I would write in my blog this week, knowing no white woman’s words could be as important as hers and theirs — my Touchstone girls, their poems and stories about violence and abuse in their black and brown lives, my passion to get them out into the bigger world. How I’d wanted the privileged milieu I inhabited to grasp what labeled these young women as delinquent — I wanted them to understand what led them to do the sometimes lawless stuff they did, the drug use and selling, the prostitution, the truancy, the assaults. That’s why I’d brought them to so many reading venues, started the joint group with The Hotchkiss School girls, tried so long and hard to get a ‘I Am NOT A Juvenile Delinquent’ published. And now, why I’m rejoicing that it has been, especially now.”
Anna Pattison of Canaan, formerly of Lakeville, was one of the many women who were inspired and emboldened by participating in day-long writing retreats with Sharon Charde at Block Island and her home in Lakeville. One of the requisites at the beginning of every session was that participants be kind to each other and themselves. Critiques, whether positive or negative, were not allowed and if a writer broke out in tears after sharing an emotional story, they were handed a tissue and allowed to cry without intervention.
Pattison said, “I went to Touchstone once or twice with Sharon to share my story and had the privilege of hearing some of the girls’ stories. It was a magical thing to see how Sharon had done the same for them as she had for me. She not only helped us find our voice, but she gave us the courage to put the pen to paper and share what our voices had to say.”
A poem by “Molly” in the book “I am NOT a Juvenile Delinquent”
who stole the soul
from his five-year-old daughter
lost and scared
my friends huddle in safety
most won’t make it to 21
some will never see 18
and for nineteen of them
it’s already too late
the rest stay strong
forcing themselves to bear
whatever life throws
these are my friends.
For more information, email Sharon Charde at sharoncharde@gmail.com.