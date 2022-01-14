FALLS VILLAGE — Yonah Sadeh long has been interested in making movies, and now he has an award to show for it.
Sadeh, an 18-year-old Falls Village resident and student at Bard College at Simon’s Rock, was awarded first place in the Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation’s Bridging Divides, Healing Communities youth film challenge.
The aspiring filmmaker, who is studying film in college, created a short documentary — “In Our Backyard” — about an affordable housing project coming to his hometown.
“As I’ve gotten older and through high school and into college, film has really become such a versatile medium for me,” said Sadeh, who got his start making movies on his father’s computer when he was around six years old. “It was a way to express myself and work my imagination a little bit.”
Sadeh shot hours and hours of interviews and footage that he whittled down to around six minutes in his attempt to capture the heart of the issue he’s heard discussed for several years now: where to put affordable housing in Falls Village.
“Everyone wanted affordable housing in Falls Village. Everyone thought it was good for Falls Village,” Sadeh said.
The chosen site, River Road, will provide 16 affordable rental units in town. Sadeh said the idea is that these give younger people and families a more affordable place to live in Falls Village, which he said otherwise consists of expensive homes on large parcels and aging properties. The rental units also may be appealing to those not interested in homeownership.
“The disagreement was about a specific plot of land,” Sadeh said. “Some of it is not in my backyard. A lot of the arguments going on about this … are personal attacks. It was interesting to see how this issue that was supposed to bring our town together and bring new life to our town is dividing it more than it was ever fixing it.”
Sadeh said he hopes the film can be relevant to people outside Falls Village, too.
“The issue is super-relatable for a lot of other people,” Sadeh said. “Affordable housing … it’s happening everywhere. I thought that although this was a film specifically about the crisis in my town, people could watch it and understand it and bring it to their own town.”
Winning first place at the youth film challenge came with a $2,000 prize, but Sadeh also reveled in the experience of being able to screen his short film in an actual movie theater in front of an audience.
“This was the first time I had more than five or six people watch my film,” Sadeh said. “It was really validating as a young filmmaker and creative. I was really happy that they gave us this chance to use our voice and speak up. That’s getting increasingly more important for older generations to uplift the voices of the younger generations.”
Next year, Sadeh’s courses will take him further into directing and film theory, and he also has plans on attending the Prague Film School as he works towards his filmmaking goals.