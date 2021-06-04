WEST HARTFORD – If it seems to be a daunting effort for a ballet dancer to support their full body weight on the tips of fully extended feet within pointe shoes, imagine a group of 20 ballet dancers performing on a makeshift stage at Topsmead State Forest on a windy, 44 degrees day, twice in a row.
The Ballet Theatre Company of West Hartford will premiere a digital adaption of the beloved storybook ballet, Snow White, on June 12 through June 30. Choreographed and directed by Artistic Director, Stephanie Dattellas, Snow White will be presented via film in lieu of an in-person performance.
The ballet is based on the Grimms’ Fairy Tales story, and integrated the talents of regional and local professional talent and students from The School of Ballet Theatre Company.
According to their website, “The School of Ballet Theatre Company's curriculum emphasizes strong technique, proper alignment, musicality and expression. Through a faculty of distinguished professionals, BTC's program focuses on developing its students' technique and artistry. The School is currently enrolling students for its Summer 2021 Dance Intensives for ages 3 and up.”
On the first day of filming on Memorial Day weekend, the staff encountered challenges with the weather and the landscape at Topsmead. The first layer of what would become the makeshift “stage” was not level on the grass and had to be moved to another location, and filming was delayed by a chilly drizzle.
On the second day, the temperature had dropped and the rain was continuous for several hours. The youngest dancers, who would be playing the roles of bunnies, butterflies, bluebirds and flowers, huddled in an open structure that had been the garage for the car of Edith Morton Chase, the original owner of Topsmead. Bundled up on top of their costumes, they sat in their parent’s cars that were parked nearby. Videographer Bob Sweig of West Hartford and Tracy Dorman, Executive Director and Co-Founder of BTC, joined the group as the rain finally ceased and filming began.
The four Connecticut locations chosen for filming all have their own “fairy tales” story.
Hilltop Farm in Suffield was the first chosen for filming the ballet. According to their website, “Hilltop founder and motorcycling pioneer George M. Hendee founded the company in 1897 that would launch the Indian motorcycle, the first commercially successful gasoline powered motorcycle in the U.S.” Hendee built a gentleman’s farm with a 17-room manor and huge Colonial Revival barn on 500 acres.
There is also a rustic cottage on the property that was the perfect location for the Seven Dwarfs’ home. Old Newgate Prison in East Granby, the first state prison in early America, and a conjoining copper mine where visitors to the site can descend 75 feet beneath the surface to walk through dark and winding paths, was the perfect location to film the Evil Queen’s Lair.
The Royal Wedding of Snow White and the Prince was filmed at the Wadsworth Mansion in Middletown, built in 1900 for Colonel Clarence Wadsworth as a magnificent country summer residence for his bride. Fittingly, it is now a popular wedding venue.
Topsmead State Forest, nestled in the Litchfield Hills, was originally a gift to Edith Morton Chase from her father, Henry Sabin Chase, the first president of the Chase Brass and Copper Company. The acreage and Tudor Revival buildings were a summer retreat that Miss Chase bequeathed to the state of Connecticut in 1972.
In addition to the adult dancers, 40 children age 6 to 18 were involved in the various scenes at the four locations.
Filmmaker Peter Cofrancesco explained that a portable stereo would be used for music to keep the dancers on step, then the score would be dubbed in at the conclusion. The dancing was filmed like a movie, then the montage of short scenes and transitions will be grouped together.
“Snow White” premieres June 12 at 7 p.m., and runs through June 30. Tickets are $35 per household. Household tickets are determined by IP address and allow unlimited viewing access to the ticket holder for the duration of the premiere length. Performance Tickets | Ballet Theatre Company (danceticketing.com)