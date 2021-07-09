WINSTED — Northwest Community Bank, with its main office at 86 Main Street, and its two divisions, contributed $15,000 to the “Light the Beacon” capital campaign launched by Friends of Heublein Tower to repair the historic 1914 tower, a landmark atop Talcott Mountain in Simsbury.
Bank in Winsted contributes $15,000 to historic tower project
