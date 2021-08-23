Bantam Cinema & Arts Center hires executive director

The board of directors of the Bantam Cinema & Arts Center, Inc., a nonprofit film and arts space slated for a soft opening in late September, has hired Robert Kwalick as its first full-time executive director.
“The Board is excited to welcome Robert as our inaugural full-time executive director. We are impressed with his enthusiasm for the role and his love and desire to support the reimagining of the Bantam Cinema and Arts Center, Inc. as an arts hub in Litchfield. We believe he will be a strong and devoted leader of this beloved community treasure,” said Kennedy Cogan, president of the board.
Kwalick has been both a teacher and a technical director at a range of institutions including the Thomaston Opera House and the Forman School. He served on the board of directors of The Goshen Players and has also volunteered for Pilobolus, ASAP!, and the Susan B. Anthony Project.
He graduated with a B.A. in communications from Monmouth College and has an M.F.A. in acting from Northern Illinois University/DeKalb.
“It is an honor to work with this board, whose passion for the arts will undoubtedly nourish the newly reimagined Bantam Cinema and Arts Center, Inc. so that it grows into an ongoing source of enrichment for an ever-widening circle of people who turn to it repeatedly as an exciting and dependable cultural venue,” Kwalick said. “I share with them their firm belief in the power of the arts as potent community-building resources, enhancing the lives of people of all ages.”
More information can be found at bantamcinema.org.