BANTAM — The Bantam Fire Company Ladies’ Auxiliary will host am evening with a spiritual psychic medium, Karen Kilmartin, on Saturday, Aug. 7, at 6 p.m.
Doors to the firehouse at 92 Doyle Road will open at 5:30 p.m. Admission is $30 per person. A collection of nonperishable food and personal care products for the Annex Co-op, Litchfield Social Service’s pantry for neighbors in need, will be held at the event. For each item one brings, there will be a ticket for a door prize. Light refreshments and cold beverages will be served.
The BFCLA supports the Bantam Fire Company, the community, and an educational scholarship to a graduating senior from Litchfield High or Wamogo Regional High School is awarded each year. Tickets are available by calling Cindy at 860-567-0396 or Vickie at 860-567-4682. The event is limited to 80 people.