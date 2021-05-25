LITCHFIELD — While life is filled with unpredictability , there is a staple in the borough of Bantam — the American Legion Tyler Seward- Kubish Post 44’s Veteran of the Month Program.
Through the program, which is not federally funded, Post 44 holds a ceremony that has been taking place the first Saturday of every month since 1989, in person and including throughout the pandemic.
The purpose of the ceremony is to honor deceased veterans for their service. The program’s slogan is “We do not mourn their deaths. We honor their lives.”
World War II U.S. Army Sgt. Robert J. O’Neil will be honored in the 380th Veteran of the Month Ceremony at 10 a.m. June 5at the All Wars Memorial in front of the Bantam Cemetery on Route 202. After the service, there will be a coffee and social hour at Bantam Borough Hall. The public is invited.
While the ceremony is usually only held outdoors from April to October, at the beginning of COVID-19, it was outdoors every month, according to Morris resident John Lilley, 80, Post 44’s second vice commander. Lilley, a veteran himself who served two tours in Vietnam, got involved with the ceremony with the program’s original group of founders.
When families express interest in honoring a veteran, they complete an application through Post 44, and submit information.
“We have a team of investigators and writers who then research and interview others who may have known the veteran, and we develop a story,” Lilley said.
When a veteran is then honored, the 40-minute ceremony is, for the most part, the exact same one created by the program’s founders. It begins with a military bugle call, there is a pledge of allegiance, and a burial flag hanging on the pole from the veteran honored the prior month is lowered. When the flag comes down, a tribute to the veteran’s life is read.
“We tell his story — where he was born, who his parents were, where he went to school, what type of education he had, at what point he entered the service, where his training was, and when he was discharged,” Lilley said.
While the veteran’s service is what the event is about, it’s not the full story of the veteran, according to Lilley.
“A individual is what he made of his life after,” Lilley said. “That individual served his time. He was a young man, he was 18 years old, he’s invincible. He goes off and fights a war and comes home. Then he’s got to get real. He gets a wife and three kids, he gets obligations. How did he handle that and what did he do?” Lilley said. “That story is what makes it interesting.”
Aside from the service, at every ceremony there’s also a history table devoted to the veteran being honored, where items that belonged to him are displayed.
Each veteran’s burial flag flies for 30 days in front of Bantam’s Our Lady of Grace Church and Bantam Public Cemetery on Route 202, before being returned to the care of his family.
The veterans’ write-ups are placed in a book, which is kept by Post 44. The ceremony is currently booked through March of 2022.
For the past seven years, with the exception of 2020, members of Litchfield High School’s National Honor Society attend the ceremony and help at its coffee hour.
Lilley said he finds young people get a lot out of the service.
“They are amazed with the veterans and their stories of what they gave up, of what they committed to, of what they did. The education system doesn’t tell them that a whole generation had to set aside its lives to fight World War II,” Lilley said. “It’s something that broadens their perspective on history, their family and their community that isn’t taught in school. It’s something you have to absorb by being there.”
While veterans from all over the U.S. have been honored in the ceremonies, in most cases, the veteran has usually lived in the Litchfield area at one time.
Those who fly in for the ceremony usually have their family reunion tied into it, according to Lilley, and stay in the area for some time — catching up with one another.
The Veteran’s of the Month Program was initially established around the deceased veteran’s flags.
“From the Civil War on, the flag was returned to the family. It’s the only remembrance they had of the deceased one,” Lilley said. “The flag was folded in a tri-fold or put in a bureau drawer or a trunk, and generations forgot about it. Then, when it time to clean the attic, they went to the dump.”
But an original member of Post 44 came up with the idea of reactivating the flag, “to retell the veteran’s story and honor him one more time,” Lilley said.
The original group of founders was very committed and worked very hard to make the ceremony happen each month, according to Lilley.
“It became the center or focus of the Post 44 American legion post,” he said. “It became the region the post exists and the mainstay of the veterans organization in Bantam.”
Bantam's Memorial Day Parade
The Bantam Memorial Day Parade will step off with the sound of Cannon fire as the First Litchfield Artillery sounds the call at 1p.m. on Sunday May 30. Forming on Doyle road, the parade will proceed to the All Wars Memorial at Bantam Cemetery where Tyler Seward Kubish Post 44 of the American Legion will hold a memorial service.
The keynote speaker will be Connecticut 66th District Representative David T. Wilson. Bantam hospitality follows as marchers are treated to all American hotdogs, soda and Arethusa ice cream at the Bantam Borough Hall.