Barkhamsted July 4th parade returning

BARKHAMSTED -- Barkhamsted's traditional, in-person, July 4 parade is back, but will be held on Monday, July 5, to avoid the Sunday holiday.
The parade will kick off at 10:30 a.m. on West River Road near the former red bus barn in Pleasant Valley and proceed to Barkhamsted Elementary School. The parade will be followed by the traditional Star Band concert and a few remarks, including honoring the 2021 parade marshal. The parade is annually coordinated by the Lions Club of Barkhamsted, and this year the parade is dedicated to the legacy of Peter Minton, formerly a key participant in the Star Band.
Join the parade to march, ride in a car or float, or be a spectator along West River Road, which will close to traffic at 9:45 a.m. Prizes will be awarded for kids’ bike decorating and best pet.
For more information, contact Barkhamsted Lions Club President Dave Roberts at dave@daveroberts.org or 858-775-9241.