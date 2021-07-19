Barkhamsted Lions honored by Hartford Yard Goats

WINSTED — The Hartford Yard Goats selected the ECAD (Educated Canines Assisting with Disabilities) Lions Club Branch, sponsored by the Lions Club of Barkhamsted, as their inaugural Community Kindness Hero for the group's promotion of diversity, equity and inclusion, an announcement said.
The one-year-old club was chartered by Lions Clubs International as a Specialty Club Branch whose 26 charter members led by President Carrie Picard focus solely on supporting the service of ECAD, a more than 25-year-old nonprofit organization that enables people with disabilities to gain greater independence and mobility through the use of specially educated dogs. The ECAD Lions were featured during a pre-game show at Dunkin Donuts stadium and then watched the Yard Goats defeat the New Hampshire Fisher Cats.
For more information on the ECAD Lions, visit ecad1.org/.