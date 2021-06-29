BARKHAMSTED — An upcoming ceremony will contain elements that are about showing respect, including that of giving an American Flag grommet to a veteran, said town resident Danamarie Towers.
“If you come upon a veteran, you hand it to them and say, ‘Thank you for your service,’” said Towers, a retired U.S. Chief Navy counselor, referring to grommets, the small metal rings used to reinforce holes in American flags.
There will be plenty of opportunity to thank veterans and give them grommets at Barkhamsted second American Flag Retirement Ceremony, which will start at 5 p.m. July 25 outside the home of Nate and Karen Roberg, 87 East River Road.
In advance of the ceremony, the town is collecting retired flags from the community. Collection boxes have been placed at the Riverton Grange Hall, route 20, Main St. and the Barkhamsted Senior Center, 109 E. River Road, Pleasant Valley.
The flags being collected “are American flags that are no longer usable — are torn, faded, or tattered — and instead of throwing them out or tucking them away, they should be respectfully retired in a ceremony,” said Dave Roberts, the gatekeeper and community services chairman for the Riverton Grange No. 169.
The American Legion has collected more than 200 flags and the Riverton Volunteer Fire Department has more than 30 flags for the ceremony.
The ceremony is being hosted by the Riverton Grange, The Grange is a community service organization, founded in 1908, which has locations throughout the United States.
According to Roberts, to honor the American flag by law, the U.S. government authorizes “the respectful retirement of American, state and military flags, and instead of throwing them out, the flag has to be completely burned in a fire,” he said. “If there are any grommets in the fire, the next day, you have to take the grommets out, polish them, and give them to veterans or bury them.”
At the flag retirement ceremony, Roberts’ uncle Doug Roberts, 96, a town resident, town historian and World War II veteran, will be honored with a flag dedication.
In 2020, Grange members collected about 30 flags and conducted a private ceremony at Roberts’ home.
The flags were cut into strips and put into a chimnea (ceramic oven) to be burned. The ashes were buried once they were cooled, after the grommets were taken out.
“When people saw the photos from the ceremony, they said ‘let’s do it publicly this year,’” Roberts said.
Towers, who owns the Old Riverton Inn and The Royal Coachman Tavern, said a flag has great meaning to all veterans.
“It represents valor, bravery, purity, innocence and vigilance, and perseverance and justice,” said Towers, who served from 1983 to 2005. During her service, she was stationed in more than half a dozen states across the country, and also overseas .
“The flag symbolizes freedom and liberty and it represents our country, and (retiring) the tattered flags — it’s showing the respect of the flag during the disposal of it,” Towers said.
When a military service member is given a grommet by a civilian, she said, “we hold them, we keep them. It’s a representation of a thank you from the civilian counterpart.”
According to Barkhamsted First Selectman Don Stein, the flag retirement ceremony shows veterans their town “respects their contribution, respects their sacrifice, and to the public it shows that the veterans made a huge contribution to our country — and it’s appreciated.”
Stein added being willing to serve one’s country, “particularly in Vietnam, Korea, World War II and the Mideast — there’s been some very difficult, trying times and sacrifices, when you’re away from family and you don’t get to see your kids grow up for a couple of years — it’s a big deal.”