BETHLEHEM — The Donkey’s Cross, a nonprofit rescue and sanctuary run at Shagbark Hollow Farm at 23 Green Hill Road Bethlehem, has recently taken in their first permanent residents — a group of mini donkeys: Waffles, Gemma and Biscuit.
The girls all have unique personalities and Biscuit, the smallest of the group, has the loudest voice, but they all have much to say, according to Heidi Latka, who runs the farm with her family.
There are three more little boys on the way from Texas where they were pulled from a slaughter auction. The boys will hopefully be adopted out after they are settled in an cleared by the vet, she added.
The Donkey’s Cross is funded through donations and the Latka’s donate the proceeds from their farm to help cover the costs of care and feed for the donkeys.
The farmstand is open Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with expanding hours later in the summer. The farm sells raised antibiotic-free vegetarian fed whole roaster chickens, fresh eggs, maple syrup and bagged firewood (for home and campfires).
The farm is also offering baked goods made fresh right at the farm. The sweet and savory selections change weekly but include scones, ‘nickerdoodle cookies, cinnamon donkey bombs, berry muffins and some gluten free options.
Donkey’s Cross merchandise for sale includes T-shirts, sweatshirts and vinyl window stickers. Events will be hosted this summer including “yoga with the donkeys” so follow the rescue and the farm on Facebook at The Donkey’s Cross for updated events.
The donkeys are frequently “supervising” the farmstand so stop over for a treat and some conversation with the crew, Latka said.