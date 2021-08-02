BETHLEHEM — The Bethlehem Land Trust would like to announce the establishment of a “Literary Trail” at their Bellamy-Ferriday Preserve on Main Street North in Bethlehem. The first story appeared on the trail Aug. 1.
People walking the trail can read a short story as they walk the trails at the preserve. There are 12 points along the trails and each stop has a portion of the story appearing at that marker, and the story is broken up into 12 segments so that walkers need to follow the complete trail to read the story. The BLT would like feedback on the Literary Trail and would encourage walkers to send an email to bethlehemlandtrustct@gmail.com and share their feelings about the trail stories.
Coming on Saturday Aug. 7 the BLT welcomes back the singer/songwriters Fran Patnaude and Tom Hanford starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Bellamy-Ferriday Preserve. The public is invited to hear this pair of Connecticut singer-songwriters free of charge. Donations to the Bethlehem Land Trust are gratefully appreciated.
Fran Patnaude is an artist who creates metal sculpture and collage; he refers to his musical style as “painting and sculpting with sound.” An adjunct professor of sculpture at Western Connecticut State University, he performs original songs and improvisational blues. He maintains an art studio in Bethlehem.
Tom Hanford of Goshen plays guitar, violin and harmonica as he sings traditional folk songs and blues, classic country, roots rock ’n’ roll and his own compositions. He also performs historical music and presents musical shows for children at day care centers, schools, libraries and festivals.
Those attending the concert should follow the “BLT event” signs near the intersection of Routes 61 and 132, and are invited to bring chairs and refreshments. BLT requires social distancing as well as mask wearing by individuals not vaccinated. If raining, a rain date will be announced at a later time.
Parking will be available in the meadow north of the Bellamy-Ferriday House entrance on Main Street North (Route 61) just above the town green.
Information on the BLT’s scheduled concerts and other events may be found at www.bethlehemlandtrustct.org. For more information, please contact Stuart Rabinowitz at (203) 910-3836.