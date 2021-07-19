Bethlehem Land Trust holding annual meeting Sunday

BETHLEHEM — The Bethlehem Land Trust will hold its annual meeting on Sunday, July 25. The public is invited to attend the meeting which will be held at the Bellamy-Ferriday Preserve near the barns starting at 4 p.m., followed by a musical performance presented by The Rakes, a local Bethlehem band. The concert is free to the public, however donations will be accepted, a press release said.
Parking for the meeting and the concert will be in the Bellamy-Ferriday Preserve meadow, 100 yards north of the entrance to the Bellamy-Ferriday House driveway on Main Street North (Route 61), above the town green. Follow the signs to the “BLT EVENT” and Bethlehem Land Trust Parking. Bring chairs and refreshments.
Information about other BLT scheduled concerts and other events may be found at www.bethlehemlandtrustct.org.
The not-for-profit Bethlehem Land Trust holds 26 properties totaling 384 acres in permanent preservation, 19 owned outright and seven in conservation easement.