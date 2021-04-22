Bethlehem Land Trust to begin free concert series on April 25

BETHLEHEM — The Bethlehem Land Trust will launch a spring-summer series of free concerts on Sunday, April 25, at its flagship property, the 81-acre Bellamy-Ferriday Preserve in the center of town. Performing at the lead-off event will be a pair of guitarist/singer/songwriters, Doug Mahard and Mark Dalton.
Mahard, who lived for six years in Louisiana, claims among his influences Cajun music as well as jazz, folk and bluegrass guitar.
Dalton is a self-taught guitar player since age 14. His repertoire ranges from ’20s blues to ’70s pop-folk, as well as his own songs and instrumental compositions.
Sunday’s program will take place from 2:30 to 4 p.m. near the barns on the preserve. Parking will be available at a meadow just 100 yards north of the entrance to the Bellamy-Ferriday House lot on Main Street North (Route 61), just above the town green. Drivers are advised to follow the signs to the “BLT EVENT.” This is a bring your own refreshments event.
Those attending must wear a mask and observe physical distancing. The BLT reserves the right to refuse entry to anyone not wearing a mask.
Next on the season’s program will be a Cinco de Mayo celebration from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 5, featuring the veteran Connecticut group Sirius Coyote. Kathleen Sartor, Giovanni Ciarlo, and Dennis Waring perform a wide range of traditional and contemporary world music with a Latin flavor and, often, an activist message.
Information on the BLT’s scheduled concerts and other events may be found at bethlehemlandtrustct.org.