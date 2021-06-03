Bethlehem Land Trust to host hike, music programs

BETHLEHEM — The following are upcoming events planned by the Bethlehem Land Trust.
On Sunday, June 6, the Bethlehem Land Trust will take part in a Connecticut Trails Day hike starting a 1 p.m. at the Bellamy-Ferriday Preserve, located on Main Street North with the entrance to parking just north of the Bellamy-Ferriday House. This will be a one-mile hike through the preserve. The hike is limited to 15 participants, who are asked to call Stuart Rabinowitz at 203-910-3836, to register for this walk. Masks will be required as well as social distancing.
Following the hike, starting at about 2:30 p.m., the public is invited to hear a pair of Connecticut singer-songwriters, Jill Thompson and Bob Gotta. Thompson is a performer of original acoustic music. Woodbury-based Bob Gotta is a contemporary singer/songwriter and acoustic guitarist. Kim Hoffman will accompany on fiddle.
On Wednesday, June 16, starting at about 6:30 p.m., the public is invited to hear Connecticut singer-songwriters Fran Patnaude and Tom Hanford.
Performing on Saturday, June 19, at 3 p.m., will be Sirius Coyote with their original, traditional, and contemporary music, world music with a Latin flavor, and a message of community, social justice and environmental stewardship.
More information may be found at bethlehemlandtrustct.org. The Bethlehem Land Trust holds 26 properties in town, totaling 385 acres in permanent preservation, an announcement said.