Board of foundation that serves Litchfield area elects new members

LITCHFIELD COUNTY — Connecticut Community Foundation’s members have elected four community leaders with a history of service in greater Waterbury and the Litchfield Hills to join their Board of Trustees. Avery Gaddis, Tomas Olivo, Jean Solomon and Saran D. White will join a board composed of local residents from across 21 towns in the foundation’s service area.
Gaddis serves at the Senate Republican Office’s Community Development and Public Affairs division.
Olivo is the initiative director for the Working Cities Challenge at the RIBA Aspira Career Academy in Waterbury’s South End.
Solomon has over 35 years of experience as a senior real estate executive in large-scale property developments and in major management positions.
White is a strategist with over 20 years of experience strengthening the capacity of organizations and systems that increase equity, access and justice in under-resourced communities.
More information about the board and its members can be found at conncf.org/board.