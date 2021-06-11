NEW MILFORD — The body of one of the two men who went missing this week after they fell into the Housatonic River has been found, the mayor said.
In a brief Facebook post, New Milford Mayor Pete Bass said he had been informed by the police chief that one of the men had been found.
“Please say a prayer for the families of the found and missing person,” Bass wrote, saying he would release more information when it is available.
Police have not released the names of either of the two men. One was described as a 23-year-old, the other is 36, according to police. Both are Danbury residents.
The 23-year-old man was found around 9 a.m. Friday, New Milford police Lt. Earl Wheeler said Friday. The 36-year-old man remains missing.
The office of the Chief Medical Examiner is investigating the cause and manner of death. No ruling has been made as of Friday afternoon, according to police.
Police said the body was located farther downstream of the area just below the dam where search-and-rescue teams were seen combing the waters Thursday afternoon. The body was located between the dam and Addis Park, which sits about a mile south of where the two men were reported to have gone in the river, according to police.
Police were called to the area of Bleachery Dam on the river around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. A witness told police one of the two men, who were fishing, slipped and fell off the dam and went into the river. A second man attempted to reach him and also slipped and fell in.
New Milford police said search efforts would continue until dark for the second man.