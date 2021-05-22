SALISBURY — The body of a swimmer missing since last Saturday was found and removed from the water late Friday afternoon, according to police.
Connecticut State Police said that just before 6 p.m. Friday troopers responded to the area of 264 Housatonic River Road for a reported body in the river.
“The body was located, removed and identified as William Dehnel,” state police said Saturday.
First responders searched throughout last weekend, calling off the search in the afternoon on May 16 due to treacherous conditions, a state police spokesperson said earlier in the week. The search continued Friday.
Dehnel, who often fished and swam in the Housatonic River, went into the water on May 15 after supposedly jumping off a rope swing above the dam at 326 Housatonic River Road. Dehnel apparently resurfaced, called for help and went back under. He didn’t resurface again, and 911 was called. He was with his girlfriend and another friend when he went missing.
The 38-year-old Falls Village resident and his girlfriend, Cheryl Leblenc, were supposed to get married next year, she said.
His brother, Todd Hill, started a fundraiser on Facebook asking for help covering the cost of Dehnel’s headstone.
“Any help would be greatly appreciated,” Hill said in the description.
Forty-five people have donated $2,665 to the fundraiser as of Saturday morning, exceeding the goal of $1,200. Hill said the family was considering putting a stone similar to their father’s, with a photo — possibly fishing-related — on it.
Leblenc said Dehnel was “very loved,” last weekend after officials said they believed Dehnel was likely dead because he never resurfaced. About a handful of dive team members were involved in the searches for him.
Crews searching for Dehnel last weekend said it was difficult because of the current. They also said there was a lot of debris in the water.