‘Boots on the ground’: New Milford considers new position to help those affected by domestic violence

NEW MILFORD — Residents affected by domestic violence may soon be able to get quicker access to the resources they need to help them get out of their situation.
Mayor Pete Bass is proposing adding a domestic violence family advocate, a new position that would serve as a direct link between the social services and police departments.
“Domestic violence is not only a problem here in New Milford, but in the entire country,” Bass said at Monday’s Town Council meeting, adding it especially hurts “the most vulnerable.”
He said often times a person asked to leave in a domestic dispute is let back in because the person who was abused doesn’t have the economic resources to be independent.
Additionally, Bass said in cases when there’s a court order and the abuser is told not to return to the home, there’s no one who goes back to check on the person being abused.
“No one knocks on the door, and says, ‘Hey, what’s going on? Can I help you? What resources do you need?’” Bass said.
He is asking the town to approve a two-year test period for the new position, which would be housed within the town’s social services department but be tethered to its police department.
Bass compared the position to the town’s program to combat substance abuse and homelessness, with the hiring of Justin Cullmer as New Milford’s community care coordinator. Cullmer’s position was created in September 2019 to connect residents at risk from substance abuse, mental illness, homelessness or domestic violence with the proper treatment, housing, or family support resources.
“We need to do whatever we can to help those individuals that have been affected by domestic violence, and we’re going to have a no tolerance policy for that here in New Milford,” Bass said.
The new position would be “the boots on the ground,” when there is a domestic violence case,” Bass said.
“They will be the person that will go and knock on that door and make sure that that person that’s been abused has the resources they need to be independent and to be able to be self sufficient,” he said.
Bass added there has never been a position like the one being proposed. Currently, these tasks are split up among different areas. The police department follows its stages of the complaint, which then goes to the legal system. Once the legal system gets into it, he said, then it becomes an area where there’s a “separation.”
Town Council will consider the position as part of its appropriations for some of the American Relief funds. If approved, it will move on to the Board of Finance and then ultimately a town meeting. A cost has not been proposed yet.
If the new position passes, “we could get the ball rolling on it,” with hopes to have the person start January 2022, Bass said.
Other town council members supported the idea at the meeting and pointed to other resources.
Town council member Mary Jane Lundgren said in conjunction with the new position, those who experience domestic violence frequently are in need of affordable housing.
Town council member Walter Bayer said the Woman’s Center of Greater Danbury is a “valuable resource” for those affected by domestic violence. The women’s center, located in Danbury, provides domestic abuse and sexual assault survivor services in the Northern Fairfield and Southern Litchfield county areas.
According to its website, the center serves more than 30,000 individuals with free and confidential services that are available every day.
Bass said he thinks this position can be successful.
“There’s really that hole of somebody going in and proactively making sure that the resources are available for those that have been abused by domestic violence,” Bass said.