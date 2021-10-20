NEW MILFORD — A section of Route 7 was temporarily shut down Wednesday after a box truck driver lost control and caused a multi-vehicle collision in the area of 295 Danbury Road.
Police said the crash happened around 10:50 a.m. when the driver of a box truck “traveled onto the northbound shoulder of Route 7 where he lost control and turned sharply across both lanes of travel” before striking a northbound utility van.
The impact pushed the van into oncoming southbound traffic where it struck a pickup truck and minivan.
The crash was reported around 11:35 a.m. by a first responder en route to another call, according to dispatch reports.
Police said minor injuries were reported, and the driver of the minivan was transported to New Milford Hospital.
The crash caused an hour-and-a-half of detours in the area, with southbound traffic redirected onto Still River Drive and northbound traffic diverted to the southbound lane.
Police said the box truck driver — a 19-year-old from Bridgeport — was ticketed for failing to drive in proper lane, and the crash is still be investigated.