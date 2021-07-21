SHARON — On Sunday, July 11, Tyler Fredritz of Boy Scout Troop 11, completed his Eagle Scout project by installing bluebird houses at Sharon Land Trust’s Benton Hill Preserve.
Tyler, a resident of Sharon who just graduated from Marvelwood School in Kent, decided on bluebird houses because “while at Marvelwood, I took an Ornithology course, and in that course, I learned that there were not a lot of bluebirds in this part of Connecticut. So, I wanted to help in any way that I could. I figured that asking the Sharon Land Trust to be the beneficiaries would be a great idea because of the fact that they have some perfect preserves where bluebirds might like to live,” Tyler said. Tyler managed all aspects of his Eagle Scout Project from researching the best plan and placement of bluebird houses to securing wood and materials. He led a workshop with his Troop to build the 10 birdhouses. He selected Benton Hill Preserve because of its easy access to the habitat needed for bluebirds. He raised funds and sought out donations of materials to complete the project.
Tyler thanks the following people and businesses who helped make his project possible:
• John Haskell of Haskell Construction of Kent
• Matt Winter of Kent
• Brent Kallstrom of Cold Stream Farm of Kent
• Page Lumber, Millwork and Building Supplies of Amenia, NY
• Expert Rental of Torrington
The Benton Hill Preserve is owned by the Sharon Land Trust. It is 72 acres on the southwestern side of Sharon. It is home to many rare and protected plant and animal species. It is one of the first vistas that motorists see as they enter Sharon from New York State on Route 343.
It is comprised of both field and forest and the habitat where these two land types merge creates a perfect place for birdhouses. The preserve is open to the public from dawn to dusk and offers two miles of trails open for passive recreation. For more information, visit sharonlandtrust.org.